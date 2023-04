Empowerment through Education in Pakistan

Despite increases in access to education in Pakistan, the country still has the third highest out-of-school population in the world and nearly half of the children who are enrolled drop out before the age of 16.

Girls drop out at a rate twice that for boys, lowering female literacy rates in some areas to a mere 8 percent.

Indeed, some 25 million children – one in three – have not completed primary school.