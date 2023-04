ME FOR YOU, AND YOU FOR ME. AND THE UNION FOR US ALL!

Starbucks union organizers are fighting for dignified conditions for 'Third World' coffee pickers too.

Here in Nicaragua, source of some of the world's finest coffees, but where, as the song says, a worker's daily pay 'will hardly pay for one Starbucks Mocha Java!' Lenin Triana and his merry band take this version of Woody's 'Union Maid' to the next - global - level.

Support the union movement here: https://sbworkersunited.org