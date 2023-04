Macron unhappy with Russia’s nuke deployment while US basing its arms in Europe

While his own country is engulfed in pension reform protests, French President Emmanuel Macron paid a visit to China, where he accused Moscow of escalation, claiming nuclear weapons should not be based on foreign territory.

That stance, of course, contradicts the policy of some European members of NATO, which have been hosting US nukes for decades, but those are unimportant details for the French leader, it seems.