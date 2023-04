Dylan Mulvaney's Mockery of Women Hurts REAL Women

Influencer Dylan Mulvaney may think it's funny to dress up as a woman and mock them, but his sexist humor is hurtful and demeaning to real women everywhere.

In this video, hear directly from women affected by his toxic behavior and learn why Tampax, Nike, and Bud Light's support of him fails in media representation.

Let's stop the hate and stand for gender equality and women's rights.