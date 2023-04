West Tampa's family-owned Cacciatore and Sons dedicated to meeting needs of community for more than 100 years

Walk into West Tampa's Cacciatore and Sons and you will almost immediately feel like family.

This is a West Tampa staple.

"Growing up in the stores just it's a blessing because I get to be with my family and with the customers that we love so much.

And it's just a great community.

And I can't be happier to be here with with with everybody," said Angelo Cacciatore.