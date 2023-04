UNGOVERNED 4.7.23 @10am: LEFT-WING TERRORISM: TRANS TEEN ARRESTED IN COLORADO FOR THREATENING TO COMMIT SCHOOL SHOOTING!

A transgender 19-year old biological male was arrested for threatening to terrorize Colorado Springs schools and churches.

Trans teen arrested over school threats had anti-Trump manifesto.

Tennessee State Legislature expels two Democrat lawmakers who participated in the Nashville "Transurrection" last week.

Country singer Travis Tritt BANS Anheuser-Busch from tour after Dylan Mulvaney deal.

Jack Daniels goes woke.

FLORIDA CONGRESSMAN Byron Donalds endorses Donald Trump for President in 2024.