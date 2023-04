UPDATE: UV Pass Filter DLP Projector Mod ~ How well did it work in my SLA Printer?

If you tried the UV pass filter mod and had trouble getting it to work this video should give you some comfort and offer up a few ideas on what to do next.

This is as much a learning experience for as it is for you and thanks for taking the journey with me.

I hope you enjoy the video and be sure to let me know what you though in the comments.