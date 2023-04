If you love somebody let them go

Sometimes, when you care deeply for someone, the best thing you can do is to let them go.

It may seem counterintuitive, but it's true.

When we love someone, we want what's best for them – even if that means they're not with us.

Giving someone space and freedom doesn't mean we don't care; in fact, it shows just how much we do.

Remember, love isn't about holding onto someone tightly; it's about setting them free to find their own way.