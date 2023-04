First Look at Disney+'s Star Wars Series Ahsoka with Rosario Dawson

Here's your first look at the Disney+ limited Star Wars series Ahsoka, developed by Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.

Ahsoka Cast: Rosario Dawson, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Hayden Christensen, Eman Esfandi, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ray Stevenson and David Tennant Stream Ahsoka in August of 2023 on Disney+!