Here's what you need to know about the Grease spinoff series 'Rise of the Pink Ladies'
Here's what you need to know about the Grease spinoff series "Rise of the Pink Ladies"

Get ready to travel back in time to the roots of one of the most beloved musicals of all time!

The iconic world of "Grease" is back with a fresh, new 10-episode series: "Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies."