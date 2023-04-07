Best Funny Animal Videos of the year (2023), funniest animals ever. relax with cute animals video

This hilarious video features a compilation of some of the funniest animal moments caught on camera.

The video starts off with a mischievous cat playing with a roll of toilet paper, batting it around and causing chaos in the bathroom.

Next up is a group of clumsy penguins waddling around and slipping on the ice, much to the amusement of onlookers.

The video also includes a segment on dogs caught in the act of stealing food from their owners, as well as a series of clips featuring goats engaging in hilarious antics like jumping on trampolines and balancing on top of each other.

Other highlights of the video include a sneaky raccoon raiding a bird feeder, a baby elephant playing with a soccer ball, and a group of monkeys grooming each other.

This video is sure to put a smile on your face and leave you in stitches with its endless array of comical animal behavior.