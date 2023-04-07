MIKE CRISPI UNAFRAID 4.7.23 @12PM: SUPREME COURT RULES IN FAVOR OF CHILD TRANNIES, HOW DID THIS HAPPEN?

The Supreme Court makes stunning ruling to embolden the Trans community- Trans terrorism reaches epidemic levels-Biden Regime doesn’t seem to even be trying to win over independents, wonder why?- 2024 Strategy for Dems is to get out in front of Afghanistan narrative, watch The Biden Regime attempt to spin and avoid accountability- Stormy Daniels sits down with Piers Morgan- The FBI spends it’s time creating a new glossary of “bad words”- Bill Gates has a brand new plan, and he’s going after…Cows- MikeCrispi.com for more