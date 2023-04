THE MRNA VACCINE DIET

Tom Renz, a patriotic American freedom fighting lawyer has been sounding the alarm on the awareness of Missouri House Bill 1169.

A Bill that merely requires the labeling of products that can alter your genetics, requires companies to share info on transmissibility of gene altering interventions, and also requires fully informed consent to be given for any vaccine, gene therapy, or medical intervention.

A crucial bill template that should have been passed years ago in every U.S. State.