Tennessee House Expels Democratic Lawmakers Over Gun Protest

On April 6, the Tennessee House of Representatives voted to expel two Black lawmakers for leading a protest on the House floor calling for gun reform.

The vote was met with boos and chants that followed a seven-hour session.

Protestors gathered at the state Capitol as legislators voted to expel Nashville Rep.

Justin Jones and Memphis Rep.

Justin Pearson.

A third vote failed to expel Knoxville Rep.

Gloria Johnson, who also participated in the protest on the House floor.

There comes a time where people get sick and tired of being sick and tired.

And so my colleagues, I say that what we did was act in our responsibility as legislators to serve and give voice to the grievances of people who have been silenced, Justin Jones, Nashville Representative, via CNN.

We called for you all to ban assault weapons, and you respond with an assault on democracy, Justin Jones, Nashville Representative, via CNN.

CNN reports that in the last 157 years, the House has only expelled two lawmakers.

The first time was in 1980, when a representative was found guilty of accepting a bribe while holding office.

The last time was in 2016, when another representative was expelled amid allegations of sexual harassment.

GOP lawmakers have cited Article II, Section 12 of the Tennessee Constitution, which states that the House can , “punish its members for disorderly behavior, and, with the concurrence of two-thirds, expel a member.”.

CNN reports that Republicans hold control of the Tennessee House of Representatives with 75 members, compared to just 23 Democrats and one vacant seat.

