Robert F. Kennedy Would Destroy Joe Biden, 4058

Good Friday morning, I’m still reporting on the coup.
New Democratic candidate slams US policy as ‘failure’
Rumble
A new US presidential candidate, Robert F. Kennedy Jr, is joining the Democratic Primary against Joe Biden in 2024. Kennedy has..
Good Friday morning, I’m still reporting on the coup.
A new US presidential candidate, Robert F. Kennedy Jr, is joining the Democratic Primary against Joe Biden in 2024. Kennedy has..
In this episode of Griftcast IRL, we discuss the breaking news of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announcing his intention to challenge..