This Day in History: Hank Aaron Breaks Babe Ruth’s All-Time Home Run Record (Sat. April 8)

April 8, 1974.

Aaron hit his 715th home run to earn the new record in front of a crowd of 53,775 in Atlanta.

He hit the record-breaking homer off a pitch from LA Dodgers' Al Downing.

The extraordinary achievement would remain in place until 2007.

Aaron made his major league debut with the Milwaukee Braves in 1954.

Over the span of his 23-year career, Aaron played for the Braves in both Milwaukee and Atlanta.

He ended his career with the Milwaukee Brewers.

When he retired in 1976, he had 755 home runs.

He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1982