US unemployment rate for March 3.6%, essential unchanged from previous month

The U.S. unemployment rate for March was 3.5%, the Labor Department said Friday.

The unemployment rate for February was 3.6%.

The Bureau of Labor Statistic's March report also shows employers in March added 236,000 jobs to the domestic economy, despite the Federal Reserve imposing nine interest rate hikes over the past year to try to cool inflation, according to the Associated Press.