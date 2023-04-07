Tesla has now taken the title as the most popular luxury car brand in the US.
But, is Tesla a luxury car brand?
There seems to be some disagreement over Tesla's place in the world of cars, so in this video I discuss three possible categories for Tesla.
One being the category of traditional luxury cars with the likes of Mercedes-Benz and Lexus.
Teslas are fairly expensive and come with leather interiors and plenty of features.
The next category is mainstream cars, like Honda and Ford.
With the Model 3 selling better than the Honda Civic, it doesn't seem unreasonable to say that the lack of exclusivity hurts Tesla's reputation among other luxury cars.
A more unique third option appears for Tesla, which is a tech brand.
Considering that the company was founded with the explicit intent of being a car manufacturer that is also a tech company, it makes sense to argue that Tesla should be in a category of its own and maybe only a few other newer startups.
