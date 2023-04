Shuka Vana ~ Rehabilitation Centre for Birds

His Holiness Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji's deep concern for the preservation of our environment has manifested itself in Avadhoota Datta Peetham, Mysore as Kishkindha Moolika Bonsai Garden, Ashwashala (Horse stables), Goshala (Cow shelters) and Shuka Vana (rehabilitation centre for birds).