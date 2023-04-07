US Panel Cancels Salmon Fishing Season for Most of West Coast

AP reports that on April 6, the Pacific Fishery Management Council voted to close king salmon, aka chinook, fishing season.

The forecasts for Chinook returning to California rivers this year are near record lows, Marc Gorelnik, Pacific Fishery Management Council Chair, via news release.

The poor conditions in the freshwater environment that contributed to these low forecasted returns are unfortunately not something that the Council can, or has authority to, control, Marc Gorelnik, Pacific Fishery Management Council Chair, via news release.

Commercial and most recreational fishing will not be allowed from Cape Falcon, OR, to the border of Mexico in California.

Southern Oregon will permit some limited recreational fishing in the fall.

According to biologists, drought has contributed to the dramatic decline of chinook salmon populations.

Some critics also blame Trump-era rules that diverted more water from the Sacramento River Basin for farming.

Even though the canceled season will affect thousands of jobs, few oppose the measures.

Fishers would reportedly rather take action now than suffer lower fish stocks in the future