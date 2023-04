what is Fentanyl

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid drug that is many times more potent than morphine.

It is primarily used as a pain medication for people who are experiencing severe pain, such as those undergoing surgery or dealing with cancer-related pain.

Fentanyl works by binding to opioid receptors in the brain and central nervous system, which results in pain relief, sedation, and a feeling of euphoria.