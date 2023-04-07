Andrew & Tristan Tate | House Tour | $700,000 Bucharest Mansion & More

The Tate Brothers don’t live in any one of those places.

Instead, they live on the outskirts of Bucharest in a town known as Voluntari, inside of a $700,000 warehouse that they purchased in 2017 and then spent what’s believed to be a few million repurposing it into a full-time living space.

The Tate brothers’ fans would tell you that they need to live out here in the boonies so as to keep a low-profile -- but when you think about it that excuse is pretty much the antithesis of what the Tate Brothers are all about, which is to say – maximum flare being flaunted all the time.