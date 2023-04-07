Proteins: The Fingerprints of God - Quirks of Creation Episode 1

For the last hundred years, mainstream science has claimed that all of life evolved from a unique mixture of elements and proteins that formed in an ancient primordial soup.

But what are the odds that the complexity of our world arose by such miraculous chance?

Join Elise and Jess for the inaugural episode of Quirks of Creation as they explore the language of our genetic code and how a deeper investigation of biochemistry and ancient reveals the fingerprints of God on our body’s most fundamental building block - proteins.