Church Service - 4-7-2023 Livestream - Good Friday Celebration!

Complete Church Service for Friday, April 7, 2023.

In this Good Friday Service we celebrate the salvation that the Lord Jesus Christ purchased for us through His crucifixion and death on the Cross.

As the Apostle Peter put it: "For Christ also suffered once for sins, the just for the unjust, that He might bring us to God .

.

." (1 Peter 3:18) Through His substitutionary atonement Jesus wipes out our sin problem and makes eternal life available to all who will put their faith in Him.

In his Good Friday message Pastor Larry focuses our attention on John 3:16 and what is says to us about Jesus' sacrifice for us.

This service includes special music and video presentations.