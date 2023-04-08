The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 276 - Us And Them

In this video, I want to talk about what will happen WHILE we are WAITING for this last installment of the MARK to APPEAR.

In the last Video No.275 titled, “Slo-Mo Squeeze” I described the 3 essential technologies that will be used to IMPRISON EVERY SOUL.

Two are already in OPERATION and the third is soon to appear.

The Jesuit Order is wasting NO opportunity in applying PRESSURE on society during this INTERIM period of SLACKENING before the end comes.

Looking around at world events we can SEE what is HAPPENING IF we have EYES to SEE!

What we SEE is DIVISION everywhere.

The Jesuits are BREAKING DOWN the last HURDLES to TOTAL ONENESS and Worship of the PAPAL BEAST MAN-GOD!

The term “US and THEM” comes to mind very strongly.

That’s the aggressive mindset the Jesuits are creating between groups of people coming from all fields of life.

CAN YOU SEE IT?

Whether POLITICS, CULTURE, EDUCATION, IDEOLOGY, or RELIGION the Jesuits have FACTIONALIZED society everywhere.

The greatest example of this is the USA.

What a MESS!

Generations of Luciferian Culture, Education, Politics, and Religion have reduced American Life to a seething CAULDRON of an “ANTI-ANYTHING I don’t like” mindset.

The Luciferian “MINDSET” will take SIDES and OPPOSE whatever is perceived to be a threat to PERSONAL BELIEFS and SOCIAL STATUS.

It’s all rooted in PRIDE!