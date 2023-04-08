FULL GOVERNMENT CONTROL - INTRODUCING CBDC ROLLOUT 2023

FULL GOVERNMENT CONTROL - INTRODUCING CBDC ROLLOUT 2023 - From China to UK, Russia, Canada, South Africa to USA, it’s clear that governments around the world are salivating at the prospect of introducing currencies they can manipulate hassle-free.

The rollout has begun FEDNOW LAUNCHED THIS WEEK IN THE US... While no technology is inherently evil, the consequences of various technologies’ potential misuse varies considerably.

So too a CBDC system is, at heart, merely a tool — not inherently good or bad on its own.

But the downside risk of a CBDC’s misuse is so immense that the concept should be rejected.

The idea of completely centralizing “absolute control” over people’s ability to engage in commerce via a CBDC should be anathema to free societies even if the prospect of that power’s misuse seems outlandish today