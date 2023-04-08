The Tennessee Three are Democrat Party Plants for the Black Vote.

Please Donate via PayPal or Cash App
Tennessee House votes to expel 2 Democratic lawmakers
ViewAfter leading a protest on the House floor last week, two Democratic lawmakers were expelled from their seats in a historic day..
Newsy
Please Donate via PayPal or Cash App
ViewAfter leading a protest on the House floor last week, two Democratic lawmakers were expelled from their seats in a historic day..
ViewAfter a brief protest on the Tennessee House floor in Nashville last week, three House Democrats faced expulsion from the..