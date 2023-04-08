Friends From College Official Trailer HD Netflix

Friends from College is a new Netflix Original Series from Nick Stoller (Neighbors, Neighbors: Sorority Rising, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Get Him to the Greek) and Francesca Delbanco.

The husband and wife team serve as executive producers and writers on the series and Stoller directs all eight episodes.

The eight episode series features an all star cast including Keegan-Michael Key (Key & Peele, Keanu, Don’t Think Twice), Cobie Smulders (Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, Avengers, How I Met Your Mother), Annie Parisse (Vinyl, The Following), Nat Faxon (Married, American Dad, Ben & Kate), Fred Savage (The Grinder, The Wonder Years) and Jae Suh Park (The Mindy Project, The Big Short).