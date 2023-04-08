Russia hits illegally annexed Ukraine areas from ground and air

Russian forces used ground- and air-fired missiles, rocket launchers and weaponised drones to bombard the provinces of Ukraine it has illegally annexed but doesn't fully control.
Russian forces used ground- and air-fired missiles, rocket launchers and weaponised drones to bombard the provinces of Ukraine it has illegally annexed but doesn't fully control.
By Ian Storey and William Choong*
**INTRODUCTION**
On 13 March 2023, US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime..
Pilgrims gather for the Stations of the Cross at the Colosseum in Rome on Good Friday, April 3, 2015. / Vatican..