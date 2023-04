China starts drills around Taiwan after US Speaker meeting with Taiwanese President | Oneindia News

China began three days of military exercises around Taiwan on Saturday to express anger at Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen's meeting with the speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, as the island's defence ministry said it would respond calmly.

