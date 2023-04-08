Why is Macron so loved in China? We shall explain

Because most of the Chinese people dont know about Macron and what is happening in France and even if they did, compared to Xi, Macron might seem like a Saint.

Also, for all the mistakes of France, you can see Macron acting more authentically doing a mob bath.

A Chinese leader would never do this.

Sure, these people here are screened but if for example some chinese people would push Xi like they push Macron, it would be a few years in prison just for being disrespectfull and pushing.

This says a lot about China that even the most hated man in EU: Macron is way more loved than the "most loved" man in China which is XI.