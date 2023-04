US University reports of an active shooter, asks students to take shelter | Oneindia News

In another incident of shooting inside an education institution, the University of Oklahoma reported the presence of an active shooter inside its college premises in the United States on Saturday.

A gunman reportedly fired shots at the University of Oklahoma in US' Norman, the college said in a tweet.

#UniversityOfOklahoma #UniversityShooting #USA ~PR.152~ED.155~GR.121~HT.96~