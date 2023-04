Yes, Bragg IS a SOROS DA | Debbie Dishes 4.4.23

The main stream media is trying to deny Soros’ influence on the leftist/Marxist takeover of the USA.

Soros has openly acknowledged his desire to take down America.

The left has always embraced ‘the end justifies the means’.

That's why Bragg does what he does, he doesn’t care if it violates laws, norms and decency.