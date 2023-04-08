United States: Access to abortion pill in limbo after competing rulings

Access to the most commonly used method of abortion in the US has been plunged into uncertainty after conflicting court rulings on Friday over the legality of the medication Mifepristone, which has been widely available for more than 20 years.
Access to the most commonly used method of abortion in the US has been plunged into uncertainty after conflicting court rulings on Friday over the legality of the medication Mifepristone, which has been widely available for more than 20 years.
ViewA federal judge on Friday enacted a stay on the Food and Drug Administration's two-decades old approval of the abortion pill..