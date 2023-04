Doctor Who Refuses to Acknowledge Gender Choice Challenged by Trans Woman | This Morning

Subscribe now for more!

Http://bit.ly/1JM41yF Dr David Mackereth was fired from his job of being a doctor after 30 years for refusing to acknowledge people's preferred gender.

David says his right to say what he believes is under attack, but transgender model Munroe Bergdorf thinks David needs to accept that society has changed.

Broadcast on 17/07/2018