SUPERTHINGS NEON POWER EPISODE ⚡⚡The assault of the Exoskeletons⚡💥 | Cartoon SERIES for Kids Mag

SuperThings are everyday objects transformed into superheroes and supervillains, and each character has a rival.

They live in Kaboom City in teams captained by silver-effect SuperThings.

There are also two super leaders, a hero and a villain, with a gold effect and the ultra-rare SuperThing, very hard to find!