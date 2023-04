Russia charges WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich with spying | Oneindia News

Russia has formally charged Wall Street Journal correspondent Evan Gershkovich with spying, Russian state media reported.

The reported charges by Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) come more than a week after the U.S. citizen was detained during a reporting trip to Ekaterinburg in Russia’s Ural Mountains region.

Gershkovich has denied the changes.

