07YTSEO-talk about Video Length in more depth.

So the big question is how long should your video be?

While yes, most folks have said that your videos should be short due to attention span, and that’s something that we’ve talked about in the past, and that definitely worked in the past, and that still is true, that people’s attention span are short.

But today, in terms of YouTube, your video length should be longer, and here is why.