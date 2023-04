AI is Evolving Faster Than You Think [GPT-4 and beyond] 🌐🤖

We take a deep look at the two weeks that changed the world.

From GPT-4 to Google Bard, Midjourney v5 and even talk of AGI from Microsoft, it’s all right here.

AI can now write programs, find errors in code, develop new unpatented medicines, solve complex problems and riddles, break reCAPCHA protection, pass the Bar Exam, even act as the CEO of a company.

Unfortunately, this means many jobs will be at risk of becoming obsolete in the near future.