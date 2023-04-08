Message 519: "The Crucifixion of Jesus"

The cross is the focal point of our religion, but we do not really understand it.

What is happening in our homes proves that we do not understand it.

Do you want the Holy Spirit to teach you what the cross is all about?

It will change everything in your heart.

It will change things in your home.

It will change the way you speak to other members of your family.

You will start to treat people not like the rocks in the driveway but like precious stones.

When that happens instead of your home being like purgatory, the Lord will make it like heaven.

If you want peace in your home, you need the Author of peace to abide there.