After 2-10 start, LeBron James touts Lakers finishing above .500

The Lakers' 121-107 win over an undermanned Phoenix Suns team on Friday night wasn't the type of team effort that would normally impress LeBron James too much.

With Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton all resting, L.A.

Still trailed the Suns at halftime, after all.