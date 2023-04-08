AMERICA'S TOP 10 COUNTDOWN SHOW 4-8-23

Join Wayne Allyn Root as he shares a countdown of the BIGGEST stories of the week every conservative patriot needs to know.
Join Wayne Allyn Root as he shares a countdown of the BIGGEST stories of the week every conservative patriot needs to know.
Join Wayne Allyn Root as he shares a countdown of the BIGGEST stories of the week every conservative patriot needs to know.
#FlatEarthsMatter, #Firmament, #Dome, #Spacex, #HittingTheDome, #HittingTheFirmament, #geostorm, #geostorm, #movie, #old, #scene,..