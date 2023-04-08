Vogue Meets BTS’s Jimin for a Jaunt Around Manhattan

Jimin’s song “Like Crazy” recently debuted at No.

1 on Billboard’s Hot 100, making him the first South Korean solo artist to top the chart.

Director: Yohan Yoon Director of Photography: Brandon Yoon Editor: J.Y.

Chun Creative Producer, Vogue: Gabrielle Reich Associate Director, Creative Development, Vogue: Billie JD Porter AC: Kevin Marquez Audio: Sean Paulsen Locations: The Peninsula New York, 54 Vintage Vinyl, NEW 42ND STREET Studios Production Coordinator: Ava Kashar Production Manager: Kit Fogarty Line Producer: Romeeka Powell Senior Director, Production Management: Jessica Schier Assistant Editor: Marisa DeMarini Post Production Coordinator: Jovan James Supervising Editor: Kameron Key Post Production Supervisor: Edward Taylor Entertainment Director, Vogue: Sergio Kletnoy Director of Content, Production, Vogue: Rahel Gebreyes Senior Director, Programming, Vogue: Linda Gittleson Executive Producer: Ruhiya Nuruddin VP, Digital Video English, Vogue: Thespena Guatieri