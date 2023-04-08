One Year Alone & Off-Grid (solar powered cabin)

Finally we have power!

But we're out of the woods yet, literally or metaphorically, because it's still winter!

And that means we still have our new daily routine: scraping snow from our solar panels.

But it's a small price to pay for the luxury of pressing a button on our espresso machine, and it working because we have enough electricity to power a small city--as long as that city is just a cabin in the woods, but hey, 85% charge on a cloudy day?

We'll take it.

The small comforts keep us going when we have to find motivation to install the other half of our dry wall.

Your notes, suggestions and encouragement have saved the day again, and the second half is going much smoother than the first.

Just ignore the tears in the dry wall With spring right around the corner, we cleaned up our road a bit, installed a fan in the bathroom and believe it or not, it worked on the first try!

Now we can toot with abandon.

The winter was long, hard and challenging, but spring is right around the corner and we can't wait to start planting our garden again!

What would you like to see us film in the spring?

Comment below!