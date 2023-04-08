Passover /Unleavened Bread- A Discussion About Truth

In this video I speak about the True Feasts of Yah vs.

A false/pagan replacement feast of Easter/Ishtar.

The written Word will never leave you wondering.

It is the Truth.

However, man has instituted and supplanted what is True with what is false.

Messiah and His Talmidim all followed the Commandments and taught others to do the same.

These Commandments were never done away with or nailed to the cross.

Yahusha (Jesus) Fulfilled the Law/Torah, He did not do away with it.

Where does fulfill mean done away with??

If your church or pastor or priest or rabbi are teaching a different Gospel, you need to run from it and walk in Truth.