Mission Evolution with Gwilda Wiyaka Interviews - ANDREW COHEN - Seath of the Guru

Andrew Cohen is a spiritual teacher, cultural visionary, and founder of the global non-profit EnlightenNext and its award-winning publication EnlightenNext magazine.

After the collapse of EnlightenNext in 2013, Cohen took several years off from public teaching.

In 2020, he and a group of collaborators launched Manifest Nirvana, a sanctuary for deep transformation, where 21st century spiritual explorers and integral pioneers will find their home.

The author of several books, including Evolutionary Enlightenment, and his latest, When Shadow Meets the Bodhisattva - The Challenging Transformation of a Modern Guru, he lives in India.