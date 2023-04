Israel STRIKES BACK Against Hamas in Lebanon &Gaza After MASSIVE Rocket Barrage | WORLD NEWS|

On Today's World News, host Erick Stakelbeck Breaks down Israel's response to Thursday Hama's Rocket Barrage out of Gaza and Lebanon .After dozens of rockets were launched towards Israel, the Israel Defense Forces responded with Airstrikes again hamas terror targets in Gaza and southern Lebanon.

Meanwhile, Jerusalem remains tense amid hamas provocations on the temple Mount and two Israelis in Samaris.