Talking About Stuff Podcast #1

Looking for a podcast that dives deep into the latest news stories?

Look no further than our Rumble podcast!

Join our hosts as they break down the most important and interesting news stories of the week, providing insightful analysis and thoughtful commentary.

From politics and world events to pop culture and entertainment, we cover it all with wit, intelligence, and a keen eye for detail.

So whether you're a news junkie or just looking to stay informed, tune in to our Rumble podcast for a fresh and engaging take on the news of the day.