Garage Sailing 20230408

Furniture, guitar, kayak, Hot Wheels, ammo, puzzles, Star Wars, books, games, crafting, signs, golf, flaga, tools, coolers, vacuums, bicycles, shoes, fans, bug zapper, remote controlled cars, knives, video games, WII, olive oil, phones, watches, pots and pans, bags, purses, adapters, rafts, wheel chairs, luggage, DVD's, propeller, CD's, baskets, clothes, jewelry, gold, diamonds, walkers, lights, records, telescope, jars, sports attire, rocking chairs, pillows, curtains, drapes, headphones, waffle maker, kitchen utensils, blankets