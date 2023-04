Iran installs cameras in public places to identify, penalise unveiled women | Oneindia News

Iran has intensified its crackdown on the women not wearing hijab in the country.

In a new attempt to rein in increasing numbers of women defying the compulsory dress code, Iranian authorities are installing cameras in public places and thoroughfares to identify and penalise unveiled women.

#Iran #IranProtests #Hijab ~PR.152~HT.99~ED.102~